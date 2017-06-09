Brazen: Thief steals trailer in Harrison

Posted at 1:45 p.m. on June 9, 2017

The Brillion News

HARRISON – Talk about bold. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert – and a call for help – about the brazen theft of a trailer from a home.

On Thursday, June 8, the sheriff’s department took a report of a theft of a utility trailer in the 6900 block of Manitowoc Road in the Village of Harrison.

An unidentified male approached the residence and rang the doorbell. When the suspect did not receive an immediate answer he went back to his truck. A short time later the resident came to the door and spoke with the suspect, who asked if he could fix the lights on his truck in the driveway.

What happened next was captured on surveillance video. The male suspect is then observed hooking up the victim’s trailer to his pickup, and pulling out of the driveway and turning east on Manitowoc Road.

The truck is described as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 two-tone in color.

Deputies would like to remind the public not to answer the door for strangers and to report any suspicious activity immediately to their local police agency.

If anyone has information on this crime they are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327 or Text a Tip using key word “calumet”. Callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Visit the Brillion News Facebook page to see a gallery of photos associated with this crime.