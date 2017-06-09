Hot weather raises danger of pavement buckling

Posted at high noon on June 9, 2017

The Brillion News

ON THE ROAD AGAIN – A heatwave forecast through much of the state starting this weekend could create conditions ripe for pavement buckling.

Drivers need to take extra caution.

Pavement buckles are most common when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing concrete pavement panels to expand.

This can cause concrete slabs of pavement to push against each other, and if the pressure becomes great enough the pavement can buckle. When it occurs, it can be explosive.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the state Department of Transportation offers some advice:

Slow down, buckle up and eliminate distractions to focus your full attention on the roadway. Along with pavement issues, other concerns this time of year can include deer or debris on the roadway.

Watch for traffic ahead of you that is slowing down – brake lights coming on – because of a pavement seam failure. Some seam buckling can be significant and extremely dangerous to hit at posted speeds. Try not to drive over a buckle if possible. Instead, slow down and safely move into another lane.

Be ready to both slow down and move over for road crews trying to clean up a pavement buckle and repair the damaged pavement.

Before and during your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If you come across serious pavement issues while driving, call 911 immediately so traffic police and road crews can respond to it. Be ready to provide specific location information.

Although bare concrete pavement is more vulnerable to buckling, concrete pavement with an asphalt overlay or tar and crushed rock “chip sealing” can also expand and cause seam failures.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin DOT.