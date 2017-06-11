Motorcyclist hurt in Woodville crash

Posted at 4 p.m. on June 11, 2017

The Brillion News

ST. JOHN – A 33-year old Appleton man was badly injured on Saturday when the motorcycle he was operating crashed just west of St. John.

The crash happened just after 1:10 p.m. at Calumet County B near Elm Road, in the Town of Woodville.

Jesse Kolbe was riding the motorcycle alone and the circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation, according to Chief Deputy Brett Bowe of the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department.

Kolbe was airlifted by the ThedaStar EMS helicopter to Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where he was in critical but stable condition six hours later. Kolbe has ties to the Chilton area.

The crash scene was attended by Hilbert/Potter EMS First Responders, Harrison EMS First Responders, the Gold Cross Ambulance, Harrison Fire Department and ThedaStar.