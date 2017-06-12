Fatal collision: motorcycle vs. deer

Posted at 11 a.m. on June 12, 2017

The Brillion News

EATON TOWNSHIP – A collision between a motorcycle and a deer on June 7 resulted in the death of the motorcycle operator the following day.

The victim was Joshua Leonard, 19, of Manitowoc. He was operating his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, headed north on State 67, just north of Cedar Road. The area is heavily wooded, and is about a mile south of the intersection of 67 and Manitowoc County C.

Deputy Inspector Jason Orth, with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, said Leonard tried to avoid the deer and swerved, but hit the deer anyway and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet and Manitowoc County Coroner Curtis Green said that major head trauma caused the fatal injuries.

Leonard was taken from the scene to Theda Clark Regional Trauma Center in Neenah by EMS helicopter. The Valders Ambulance, Valder Fire Department, St. Nazianz EMS First Responders and ThedaStar attended the scene along with sheriff’s deputies.

Neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.