Hilbert, Morrison move meetings

Posted at 11:30 a.m. on June 12, 2017

The Brillion News

The Hilbert Village Board and the Morrison Town Board have rescheduled their meetings, which were originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 13.

The Hilbert Village Board will instead hold its monthly meeting on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Morrison Town Board will instead meet at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.