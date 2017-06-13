I-41 Wrightstown ramps to close

Posted at 12:10 p.m. on June 13, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The I-41 southbound off and on ramps to County U at the Wrightstown interchange will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 and 15.

The on-ramp from County U to I-41 southbound will be closed 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.

The off-ramp from southbound I-41 to County U will be closed 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15.

There are no closures at the interchange of I-41 with County S, about 2 miles north of the County U interchange.