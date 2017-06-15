Hilbert LLC buys former bank building

Posted at 12:45 p.m. on June 15, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – The “for sale” sign in front of the former FirstMerit Bank building at 69 South Eighth Street (State 57/32) in Hilbert has come down.

The Village of Hilbert confirmed that the building, which had been up for sale since an Ohio company bought FirstMerit and shuttered the Hilbert branch, was sold.

The buyer was 510 North 8th Street LLC, a Wisconsin-chartered limited liability corporation whose registered agent is Hilbert businessman and capital funds manager Todd Thiel. He has offices in an historic bank building at 439 West Main Street in downtown Hilbert.

In another vacant property matter, the Hilbert Revitalization Group, of which Thiel is a member, has a “for sale” sign on the site where the old Hilbert Elementary School used to stand, at Eighth and Milwaukee Streets. A sign there lists the property at 2.25 acres.

The school was demolished after the Hilbert School District added a new wing onto its middle and high school building to house elementary grades.