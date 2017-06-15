Hilbert schools may sell school bus fleet

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on June 15, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – When the Hilbert School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, it will consider a motion to contract with the Lamers Bus Company to take over its school bus operations.

The district currently own its own fleets and hires the drivers. The motion to be considered would contract with Lamers to provide student transportation. The deal includes Hilbert schools selling its bus fleet to Lamers.

Also on the agenda are retirement requests from two school bus drivers.

Prior to the vote on the school bus changes, there will be an opportunity for public comments on the issue.

The school district has had a tough time finding school bus drivers in the last few years.

The meeting also calls for the administration to update the status of Hilbert/Stockbridge cooperative sports teams, and to update the search for a new boys’ basketball coach to replace Nathan Wesener, who resigned from coaching to spend more evenings with his children.