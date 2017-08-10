I-41 down to one lane this weekend at Wrightstown

Posted at 3:15 p.m. on August 10, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – There are significant lane and ramp closures on I-41 near Wrightstown from Friday, Aug. 11, through Monday morning, Aug. 14, as part of the resurfacing project taking place between Kaukauna and De Pere in Brown and Outagamie counties.

There will be continuous lane closures all weekend on two, short stretches of northbound and southbound I-41 to install polymer overlays at the County JJ, Wrightstown Road, and Little Rapids Road bridge structures.

Drivers should be aware of possible slow travel or back-ups at these locations.

Northbound and southbound I-41 will be down to one lane from County J to Wrightstown Road.

Northbound and southbound I-41 will be down to one lane at the Little Rapids Road bridge structure between Wrightstown and De Pere

Northbound I-41 will be down to one lane of from 7 p.m. Friday. Aug. 11 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Southbound I-41 will be down to one lane of travel from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13.

The southbound I-41 on and off-ramps at County U will be completely CLOSED from 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12 to finish pavement repairs located between the ramps.

The northbound I-41 off-ramp at County U remains closed through Tuesday, Aug. 15.

County Road U between the I-41 ramps will be CLOSED from 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12