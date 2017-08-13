UPDATED: 2 a.m. crash kills young man near Chilton

Posted at 12:30 a.m. on August 13, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN – A 26-year old Kiel man was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday, August 13, in a single-car crash about two miles east of Hayton on U.S. 151.

The crash happened near Geiser Road when the car the victim was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The site is about two miles from the Calumet-Manitowoc county line. The victim’s car was believed to be heading eastbound when the crash happened.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department responded, as did the Chilton Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance. The ThedaStar EMS helicopter was dispatched, but was cancelled in flight when rescuers determined that the victim was deceased.

August 15, 2017 update:

The man has been identified as Elfego Martinez-Torres.