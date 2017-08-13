Hilbert Board to meet on water tower

HILBERT – The Hilbert Village Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 14 to focus on two issues that can’t wait until the regular September meeting.

One is a decision on whether to keep the logo of a railroad steam locomotive on the village’s water tower when the exterior is repainted. The cleaning and maintenance on the tower is already underway, and re-applying the vinyl logo may increase the cost of the project. The locomotive logo is not easily visible from a distance; the name HILBERT is easy to see.

The other issue is deciding how to proceed with the village’s Economic Development Plan, now that the state Department of Administration has awarded the village a $25,000 matching grant under the federal Community Block Grant Program’s planning initiative.

The accompanying photo shows the Hilbert water tower from Main Street, using a camera with a telephoto lens.

A complete report on Monday’s meeting will be featured in the August 17 print edition of The Brillion News.