Feds OK ultrafiltered milk to U.S. markets

Posted at 1 p.m. on August 14, 2017

The Brillion News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a guidance document announcing it will exercise enforcement discretion on the use and labeling of ultrafiltered milk.

The FDA says its action is intended to lessen the impact of recent trade policy changes in Canada that caused oversupply and pricing challenges in parts of the US, including Wisconsin and New York.

“We appreciate the administration’s continued focus on the Wisconsin dairy industry,” said Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel. “[This] action will open up U.S. markets to ultrafiltered milk, and that’s a huge win for America’s Dairyland.”

The U.S. dairy industry has been asking for clarity and flexibility from FDA on the use of ultrafiltered milk for more than fifteen years. FDA’s action provides both.

“Because a regulatory process was bogged down in Washington, we have not been able to ship ultrafiltered milk domestically,” said Brancel. “Today’s decision opens up endless possibilities for our dairy industry.”

This past spring, trade policy changes in Canada effectively shut out exports of ultrafiltered milk from Wisconsin. This resulted in 58 Wisconsin producers losing a market for their milk.