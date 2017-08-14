NWTC to offer drone ‘certificate’ program

Posted at 3:15 p.m. on August 14, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – You’ve had teachers who “droned on and on” but a class about flying drones is another matter.

The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) announced it will offer a certificate study program in drones.

“From companies, media outlets, law enforcement to your neighbor down the street, it seems like everyone has a drone these days,” said NWTC College of Business Instructor Brandon Mueller. “We want to help educate the amateurs and the pros on everything they need to know about drones.”

The four-credit program is designed for individuals to develop an understanding of drone history, types of aircraft, various applications of drone use, legal matters, safe usage, and practical hands on flight experience.

“Graduates from the program will know how to fly drones safely, abide by local and federal laws and regulations, and explore drone technology and applications,” Mueller said.

Courses are set to begin in fall of 2017 at NWTC’s Green Bay campus. Two courses will be offered this fall.

One is titled DRONE APPLICATIONS & TECHNOLOGY … It details the specifics of using a drone in various environments, how the mechanics of a drone work, sensors and image capture capabilities of different unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), as well as practical, hands on flight of UAS. Students will learn proper flight training from preparations, flight, to safe landing and recovery.

The other class is titled DRONE REGULATIONS … It offers a detailed look at the current and potential state of the UAS industry from a legal perspective. Students will review current and past FAA regulations as they pertain to hobbyists and commercial pilots.

The accompanying photo is of Mark Diny, a 2017 Wrightstown High School graduate, who uses a drone in photography.