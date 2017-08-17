Advice for food industry startups

Posted at 5:30 p.m. on August 17, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – Anyone thinking of starting a local food business is invited to attend the Edible Startup Summit scheduled Nov. 17-18 at the American Family Center in Madison.

Co-hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Ag and Food Center and Dane County UW-Extension, the two-day summit offers a comprehensive and interactive education on what it takes to develop a local food business.

Local and regional experts will provide information on a wide range of topics, including: how to raise money to start or grow a food business; how to create a unique brand; current market trends; food safety requirements; how to get a product onto the grocery shelf; how to do a demo; how to work with a distributor; and business concept planning.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with industry veterans, network with other entrepreneurs, and attend a field trip to food business incubators.

“Past attendees have been impressed with what amounts to a very comprehensive education on what it takes to develop a local food business,” said Kietra Olson, DATCP local foods program manager. “Whether you’re just getting started with your business, or ready to take it to the next level, the Edible Startup Summit can be a great source of information.”

More information on 2017 registration, along with a summit agenda, will be posted on the DATCP website in coming weeks. Visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Edible%20Startup%20Summit%20and%20Edible%20Extended%20Workshop.aspx

For more information, contact DATCP’s Kietra Olson at 608-224-5112 or kietra.olson@wisconsin.gov, or Becky Paris at 608-224-5051 or Rebecca.Paris@Wisconsin.gov.