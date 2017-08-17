Appleton man missing, police seek help

Posted at 6:30 p.m. on August 17, 2017

The Brillion News

APPLETON – The Appleton Police Department on Thursday, August 17, issued a missing person alert.

The missing person is Mark T. Rovick, 49 years of age (date of birth Sept. 26, 1967). He is a white male, about 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue pants and flip flops. He was wearing glasses, a fish hook necklace and both ears are pierced. He was last seen leaving his residence in the City of Appleton at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. Police said it is out of character for Rovick to be out of contact with friends and family for an extended period of time.