Appleton man missing, police seek help
Posted at 6:30 p.m. on August 17, 2017
APPLETON – The Appleton Police Department on Thursday, August 17, issued a missing person alert.
The missing person is Mark T. Rovick, 49 years of age (date of birth Sept. 26, 1967). He is a white male, about 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue pants and flip flops. He was wearing glasses, a fish hook necklace and both ears are pierced. He was last seen leaving his residence in the City of Appleton at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. Police said it is out of character for Rovick to be out of contact with friends and family for an extended period of time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Blaine VanderWielen of the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.