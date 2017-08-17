Friday night lights set for kickoff

August 17, 2017

The Brillion News

High school football returns tomorrow, August 18, with area teams in action. Hilbert-Stockbridge hosts Brillion in a non-conference game at Hilbert High School. The Lions and Wolves have opened the season against each other in recent seasons, but Wrightstown and Reedsville’s schedules open against new season opening opponents this year. Reedsville will travel to Weyauwega-Fremont. Wrightstown travels to Marinette.

Brillion @ Hilbert-Stockbridge (Non-conference game)

The Lions and Wolves face each other in the season opener for the fifth year in a row. Defending Big East Conference champions Hilbert-Stockbridge were undefeated a season ago and made it to the semifinals in the state playoffs before losing to Shullsburg. Hilbert-Stockbridge has won the previous three years against the Lions outscoring Brillion 87-14. Brillion was victorious in a 16-8 game on August 23, 2013, at Hilbert.

Recent meetings:

8/19/16 – Hilbert-Stockbridge 27 @ Brillion 0

8/21/15 – Brillion 14 @ Hilbert-Stockbridge 20

8/22/14 – Hilbert-Stockbridge 40 @ Brillion 0

8/23/13 – Brillion 16 @ Hilbert-Stockbridge 8

Reedsville @ Weyauwega-Fremont (Non-conference game)

The Panthers open the season on the road against a new opponent in Weyauwega-Fremont. Weyauwega-Fremont plays in the CWC-Large conference and finished last season with an overall record of 4-5, an improvement over the prior season’s 2-7 record. The school has an enrollment total of around 270.

Wrightstown @ Marinette (North Eastern Conference game)

The North Eastern Conference game between Wrightstown and Marinette has not been close the past two seasons. On September 11, 2015, Wrightstown won in Marinette 42-13. Last year in Wrightstown, the Tigers were victorious 48-14. Marinette finished 2015 2-7 overall and finished 2016 3-6 overall. Wrightstown had winning seasons during that time.