New baseball diamond coming in spring

August 17, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Donations for a new little league baseball diamond at Peters Park were approved by Brillion City Council members on Monday night. The Brillion Athletic Association donated $10,000 and Peters Foundation donated $20,000.

The diamond will be on the Glenview Avenue side of the park, next to the existing diamond on the east side. The field costs $15,000 and the fen cing costs $20,000.

The field will be used for the youth teams and softball traveling teams. The dimensions include 190 feet to centerfield, which is what softball is accustomed to.

Soccer games will be played at Horn Park, though Dennis Miller, a key organizer in the project, says that a smaller area for a soccer field will still be available. He also added that the goal of the park has always been to be multipurpose.

The field will be done this fall. The fencing will be added in the spring, making it available for use for spring and summer games.

