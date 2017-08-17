One injured in county line crash

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on August 17, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE – A young woman was injured in a crash on Thursday afternoon, August 17, on the Brown-Manitowoc County line.

It happened around 2 p.m. when the young woman swerved to avoid colliding with a car that pulled from the driveway of Triple J and Woodfire Lodge at the intersection of Man-Cal Road and Oakwood Road.

Her SUV ended in thick woods, upside down, on the southwest quadrant of the intersection. Her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Three sheriff’s departments, two fire departments and two EMS crews responded to the scene.

Although the SUV ended up off the road in the Town of Maple Grove, in Manitowoc County, the accident began in Brown County, in the Town of Holland, where both cars were being operated when the westbound SUV took evasive action to avoid a collision – according to one of the drivers.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department was first on the scene. A Calumet County deputy came to offer help with traffic, and three Brown County deputies came as officers tried to sort out which jurisdiction was responsible for handling the crash investigation.

The Reedsville and Brillion fire departments also responded, as did Reedsville EMS First Responders and Valders Ambulance.

The driver of the car that pulled out from the business driveway stayed at the scene and stayed with the other driver until authorities arrived.

The photo accompanying this story shows Manitowoc County deputies evaluating the crash scene. The car upside down in the woods was westbound on Man-Cal Road when it swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle pulling out of a driveway.