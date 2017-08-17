Reedsville Park and Bark Dog Park breaks ground

August 17, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – If a dog is a man’s best friend then a park must be a close relative to both. Last week, Reedsville village officials and the Reedsville Economic Committee broke ground on the Reedsville Park and Bark Dog Park.

“We were looking for a project that would draw people into Reedsville,” committee member Frank Burke said. “Not just our citizens but people from surrounding communities … We wanted something that might be a fun thing for people to get to come in and know us.”

The committee also includes Mary Olson and Mark Glasow. Village Clerk Mary Jo Krahn has also been an integral part of the project, Burke says.

The park will have a relatively quick setup, at least much faster than the planning period. The committee brainstormed the idea, and worked on the logistics, for the last three years. The proposed location also moved a few times, but has now settled on Manitowoc Street between the nature trail and baseball diamond on the middle school grounds.

“It’s taken so much time, I think we could have built a rocket ship to Mars,” Burke joked. “We see it being adequate sized for our needs.”

The project committee has received, and is still taking, donations from area members. They hope to have a shelter area with a bench.

“People have been positive about it,” Burke said. Myron Construction has donated used fencing to barrier the area.

The committee is putting together a final plan and hope to have the park operating this fall.

Burke, who lives in Reedsville with his wife, is originally from New York City. Once they found their way to Reedsville, the couple realized that there were a lot of dogs in the community.

“It occurred to us that there are no area dog parks,” Burke said. “People with dogs are naturally friendly to each other.” The closest dog park is in Kiel.

The groundbreaking last Wednesday took place on the final week of Reedsville’s Music in the Park summer series. It was the third year that the village has had bands perform. Burke says the music and dog park, as well as new playground equipment at the park, are all things that can help draw people to Reedsville.

