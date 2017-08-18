WHS grad, mom killed in car-pedestrian crash

MAN ARRESTED FOR OWI HOMICIDE

WHS OPEN FOR STUDENTS SEEKING COMFORT

Posted at 11:15 a.m. on August 18, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF LAWRENCE – A 2017 Wrightstown High School honors graduate and her mother were killed Thursday evening, August 17, when they were struck by a vehicle while walking along the I-41 east side frontage road north of Wrightstown.

The driver whose vehicle killed them is in the Brown County Jail, arrested on two counts of suspicion of homicide by intoxicated operation of a motor vehicle. He is 46 years old and police say he is from De Pere.

Killed were Rebecca Pennenberg, 44, and her daughter, Raelia, 18. They were walking along French Road – the frontage road on the east side of the I-41 corridor, south of County S and north of County U – when they were hit. The incident happened at about 7 p.m.

Raelia was an outstanding student, a member of the high school’s FBLA chapter who represented the school at the national convention, and a member of the school’s forensics team that excelled at state.

Wrightstown High School Principal Scott Thompson, whose daughter graduated with Raelia, said he and other school staff members will be in the school office all day, with door open for any students who need to talk or need comfort.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department and Wrightstown Police Department all responded to the scene of the 7 p.m. crash, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Lawrence Fire Department.

Among the survivors are husband/father Mike Pennenberg and sons/brothers Noah and Isaiah.