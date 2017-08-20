OBITUARY: Harland W. Schwartz

Harland W. Schwartz, age 83 of Brillion, died on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Garrow Villa in Brillion.

He was born on June 18, 1934 on the home farm, son of the late Wilmer and Nora (Persohn) Schwartz. He married Shirley Rusch on December 26, 1956 in Rantoul. His early years of education were at the Maple Grove School and he graduated from Brillion High School in 1952. Harland served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was a dairy farmer and worked for Midwest Breeders. In 1971 he attended the School of Auctioneering in Iowa and worked for Equity Livestock Sales as an auctioneer for 35 years. Harland loved to play cards and had a passion for anything related to horses, horse shows, pulls, trail rides and fairs. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed participating in and watching his children, grandchildren and great grand children. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Brillion, the Becker, Bloedorn, Jensen American Legion Post #126 of Brillion, and the Wisconsin Horse Pullers Assoc.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, his children, Dave (Shann) Schwartz of Manitowoc, Pamela Jepson of Rockland WI, Brenda (Doug) Moxley of Brillion, Michael Schwartz of Brillion, his grandchildren, Bryce Fischer, Bret Fischer, Kelly Schwartz, Jesse Jepson, Broedy Jepson, Mikaela Jepson, David Moxley, Andrew (Jamie) Moxley, Kylie Moxley, Tristen Jacobs, Quenten Schwartz, Dylan Schwartz and Austin Schwartz, 16 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Jeff Jepson, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Evelyn (Haberland) Rusch, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack (Dorothy) Voigt.

Funeral service will he held on Thursday, August 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 204 Horn St. Brillion. The Rev. Dale Eggert will officiate. Burial will be in the Brillion Town Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family wishes to thank the staff of Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton and Garrow Villa in Brillion for the care and compassion shown to Harland and his family. Also, thanks to Pastor Dale Eggert for all his prayers and visits.