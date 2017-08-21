OBITUARY: Shirley Jean Dowland

Shirley Jean Dowland, 87, of Fond du Lac died Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born October 17, 1929 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Herbert and Agnes (Pagel) Streeter. She married Franklin Dowland on June 12, 1948 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. They raised 5 sons and celebrated their 60th anniversary before his passing in 2008. She attended Winnebago Lutheran Academy. Shirley was an Avon representative for 9 years. She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family and took up golfing in her later years with her husband. Shirley was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and even when housebound was faithful with her support.

Survivors include her 5 sons: Jeffrey (Carol) of Mt. Calvary, Terry (Cathy) of Fond du Lac, Mike (Mary) of North Fond du Lac, Dan (Angi) of Fond du Lac and Rick (Jill) of Forest Junction, one sister Patsy Draeger, one sister-in-law Joyce Streeter, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Streeter, brother-in-law Arden Draeger and sister-in-law Primrose Schindelholz.

Private family services will be held. Cremation has taken place with inurnment at Ledgeview Park. The Twohig Funeral Home in Fond du Lac is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated and will be given to the KFIZ Fund for Radio Christian Ministry. The family would like to thank Donna VandeZande for all her special care of Shirley. Online Guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com