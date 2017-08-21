Services for mom, daughter set for Wednesday, Thursday

UPDATE: WAKE, FUNERAL BOTH OPEN TO PUBLIC

Posted at 3:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – Visitation and funeral services for Rebecca and Raelia Pennenberg have been set. The two – mother and daughter – where killed last Thursday evening when they were struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened on French Road, the I-41 east frontage road, north of Wrightstown in the Town of Lawrence.

The visitation for both will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church of St. Clare Parish, 437 Main Street, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. A prayer service begins at 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 437 Turner Street, with Pastor Mike Gehl officiating.

Wrightstown schools were told the funeral service on Thursday is intended for family members and close family friends. The visitation and prayer service is intended for all mourners.

UPDATE: St. John Ev. Lutheran Church informed The Brillion News that anyone wishing to attend the funeral service on Thursday is welcome.

46-year old David Meyer, of De Pere, was arrested at the scene of the crash and later charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of the motor vehicle. He told Hobart-Lawrence Police that he had come from a golf outing at Royal St. Patrick’s Gold Links, where he had a couple of beers. A preliminary field breath test showed him to have a blood alcohol concentration of .219, more than twice the legal definition of intoxication

Meyer will be back in Brown County Commissioner’s Court on Friday, August 25, for the remainder of his initial appearance. He is held in the Brown County Jail under $50,000 cash bond.

