US 10 & 114 to get orange barrels next Monday

Posted at 1:15 p.m. on August 21, 2017

The Brillion News

HARRISON – Governor Scott Walker released $668,112 to improve ramps at the State 114-U.S. 10 interchange in Calumet County.

The project is located in the Village of Harrison and will begin on Monday, Aug. 28, and be finish by the end of September.

The 114 ramps will be closed to all traffic during resurfacing but U.S. 10 will remain open.

Sommers Construction of Shiocton is the prime contractor. This project is needed to address the deteriorating mainline concrete pavement surface, roadway joints, and the deteriorating asphalt shoulders on the ramps.

Involved in the project:

Resurfacing of the State 114 ramps.

Concrete base patching, asphalt pavement, beam guard, concrete surface drain replacement, signing, and pavement marking.

The existing shoulders will be removed and repaved.

Traffic Impacts:

During construction the State 114 ramps at the interchange will be closed to all traffic. US 10 will remain open.