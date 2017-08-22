Memorials planned for Rebecca, Raelia Pennenberg

Posted at 6 p.m. on August 22, 2017

The Brillion News

Two initiatives are underway to create memorials to Rebecca Pennenberg and her daughter, Raelia. The two women were killed when stuck by a car driven by an alleged drunk driver. Survivors are Rebecca’s husband, Mike Pennenberg, and their sons Noah and Isaiah.

A memorial fund has been established in honor of Becke and Raelia, and Mike’s employer, Fox Valley Wood Products, will match the first $15,000 in community donations.

Donations should be made payable to the Becke and Raelia Pennenberg Memorial Trust, and should be mailed to the fund in care of Unison Credit Union, 465 School Street, Wrightstown WI 54180.

Donations may also be given through PayPal at a link posted on the Fox Valley Wood Products Facebook page … https://www.facebook.com/foxvalleywoodproducts/

The company said that funds donated will be used to assist Mike and his sons with expenses associated with health, education, maintenance and support.

In addition to that initiative, members of the Wrightstown High School Class of 2017, Raelia’s graduating class, have received approval from the schools to place a bench and memorial plaque on the high school campus, just outside the entrance to the new WHS School and Community Health & Fitness Center that is being built as an addition to the high school field house.

Patrick Froehlke, a member of the Class of 2017, and his mother Michelle Froehlke, are coordinating the project. Donations to that project are welcome.