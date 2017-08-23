OBITUARY: Lilly Peter-Wunrow

Lilly Peter-Wunrow, age 96, of Brillion, passed away on August 23, 2017 at Brillion West Haven.

Lilly was born on April 8, 1921 in the town of Rantoul, daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Rusch) Pingel. She married Robert Peter on December 6, 1941. They farmed in Wells until his death in January of 1971. Lilly also worked at the Ariens Company. She then moved to Brillion and later married Armond Wunrow on October 6, 1979. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2010. Lilly volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Store in Menasha and Shepherd’s Attic in Chilton. She also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul and was a member of the Ladies Aide for many years.

Survivors include her son, Myron (Jean) Peter of Brillion; step-son, David (Donna) Wunrow of Seymour; step-daughter, Betty (Jim) Miller of Chilton; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Behnke of Brillion; one sister-in-law, Sandi Pingel of Brillion; one brother-in-law, Paul Lemke of Hilbert; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s Robert Peter and Armond Wunrow; two sons, Frederick and James Peter, four sisters, one in infancy, six year old Olga, Viola Genske, and Mabel Krueger, four brothers, Roland, Earl, Harold, and Armin Pingel, many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Krueger. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Lilly’s family would like to thank Brillion West Haven and Heartland Hospice for the care shown toward our mother.