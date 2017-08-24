Brillion Police Department utilizing drone

August 24, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – At Brillion’s National Night out many had an opportunity to see the newest addition to the police department, a drone. Officer Michael Parker, who serves with the Wisconsin National Guard, came to Chief Jo Ann Mignon discussing the benefits of drones and the help he felt one could bring to the community especially in situations such as weather disasters, accident photos, amber or silver alerts and lost or missing individuals.

Mignon advised if Parker was willing to attend training, develop a policy on the drone use and find funding to purchase the equipment then she would support his program idea. Two years later and the project is a reality with the help of JT Schmidt Plumbing, Betty Wolf, Bob and Pat Endries, The IT Department, Scheels and the Teamsters Local 662.

The police department purchased a drone with a controller, mini iPad tablet and batteries for around $2,500.

“Our hope is that the drone will be an added tool to use especially in emergency situations,” Mignon said.

Mignon discussed recent incidents where they searched for missing individuals including several juveniles. It took the department more than four hours and multiple officers to locate the missing people. With the help of the drone she hopes that time could be greatly reduced.

At 126 feet in the air, the drone is able to capture half of the city of Brillion. The drone also has video and camera capabilities that are high definition. A live feed is sent directly to a computer or phone.

Currently two members of the department will be trained on the drone use and others may be added later, according to Mignon.

The drone could have restrictions during rain, snow or wind and some hours of darkness. The FAA regulates the use of many drones, or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including the Brillion Police Department’s.

If members of the public have questions regarding the drone program, or if any organization would like a demonstration of the new equipment, please contact Chief Mignon or Officer Parker at (920) 756-2221.

