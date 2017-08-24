Coffee shop: From delinquents to delicacies

August 24, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – If you want to understand Roger and Deborah Tews, try the word “passionate” and you’ll probably be on the mark.

They were passionate as schoolteachers, passionate as house/foster parents at the Rawhide Boys Ranch, and now their passion is welcoming people to their riverfront cafe in Wrightstown’s historic downtown business district.

The couple – retired from teaching and parenting at-risk teens – moved to Wrightstown, where they purchased a century-old building next to the Fox River.

The first floor is The River Coffee & Cream Cafe, and the second floor is their new-to-them home.

The Village of Wrightstown has been active in recruiting new businesses to set up shop in town, so you’d figure that The River Coffee & Cream was one of the fruits of that labor.

But you’d be wrong – as Deborah explained at the last Wrightstown Village Board meeting.

“I went to Kaukauna to test drive a car and they sent me down [County highway] ZZ … You come down the hill and you see this beautiful valley and I thought it was so pretty,” Deborah said.

She bought the car and told Roger about finding Wrightstown.

The transition from Rawhide to coffee and Wrightstown is a big change.

“[At Rawhide] we had mostly criminal teenaged boys, either before they go to Lincoln Hills [state youth prison] or on their way out … but we lived with them,” Deborah said. “We had eight to 10 boys in our home, so it was consuming, amazing work.”

When they were ready to retire, the Tews resurrected their dream of owning and running a coffee shop.

“We were looking at places to open a coffee shop,” Deborah said.

She grew up in a waterfront community in lower Michigan, and wanted to retire close to the water. That brought them to Manitowoc and Sheboygan first.

“But a friend of ours said ‘Hey, there’s a retail place open in Wrightstown,’” she said.

That was about a year and a half ago.

“You could tell that [Wrightstown] was just ready – ready to grow,” Deborah said.

