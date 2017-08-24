Meyer surprised with thank you party by community

August 24, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Steve Meyer thought he was stopping by Cobblestone Creek last Saturday night to have a drink with his wife’s co-workers at a wedding where he didn’t know anyone.

Instead he walked into a surprise party that had more than 150 community members and former students there to thank him for the impact he had on each of their lives during his 14-year teaching tenure in Brillion.

Meyer quickly became emotional when he realized that the party was for him, with people applauding his entrance and presenting him with a wood carving with “We thank you for your part in our journey” on it.

“I’ve never been surprised in my life. I’m extremely surprised. I had no idea,” Meyer said. “It means the world to me.”

The surprise party came together when a group of former students were in a group chat on their phones brainstorming ideas to give Meyer a proper send off. Key organizers included Ryan Geiger, Travis Geiger, Kathy Meetz, Kurtis Meetz, Ben Rehme, Claire Wallander, Coree Wallander and Sam Wallander. The event spread quickly on Facebook, which fortunately for the event planners, Meyer does not use. Meyer’s wife, Jennifer, helped pull off the surprise. Cobblestone’s Aaron Kabat was also influential in hosting the event.

“It’s awesome because it’s not just the students. It’s past students, it’s family members, it’s a community and that’s the cool thing,” Ryan Geiger said.

It was a fitting testament to Meyer’s legacy in Brillion. The turnout reflected the way Meyer taught his classes.

“There’s your favorite students and there’s your talented students but he worked with all his students,” Geiger said. “There are a lot of people who care.”

It was announced at the party that Cobblestone was the first to donate to a new STEM scholarship that Meyer will help give to students through FVTC. They donated the proceeds from the night’s bar to get the funds started.

“I live in the Green Bay Southwest school district … We are strongly considering bringing our kids back to Brillion because of what this man has done and the opportunities they would have in going to school here,” Kabat said.

Meyer began teaching in Brillion in 2003, and was a key catalyst with then-principal Paul Nistler for integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) into the high school beginning in 2007. That later expanded into the elementary school where a state of the art STEM center opened earlier this year.

Meyer, who has accepted a position with Fox Valley Tech, has a long resume including being one of three winners of the national DiscoverE Educator Awards for engineering education in 2013.

“I know this is a good excuse for a lot of you to have a party,” Meyer joked to loud laughter. “We have had a lot of fun and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of stories told tonight.”

Several of the stories had a reoccurring theme as students said they wouldn’t be where they are if it weren’t for Meyer.

