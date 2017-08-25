Construction maze update: 114 to close in Hilbert

Posted at 10:40 a.m. on August 25, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – State 114 will be closed from Harwood Road to State 57/32 in the village of Hilbert beginning Monday, Aug. 28, for highway maintenance work.

Maintenance will be performed by crews from the Calumet County Highway Department.

Maintenance crews will be repairing culverts on State 114 from Harwood Road to 57/32 in the village of Hilbert from Monday, Aug. 28 to Thursday, Aug. 31, and again from Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 15. The following traffic impacts will take place during culvert repair.

Aug. 28 to Aug. 31: 114 CLOSED to through traffic in work zone.

Sept. 1 to Sept. 4: 114 OPEN to all traffic in the work zone

Sept. 5 to Sept. 15: 114 CLOSED to through traffic in the work zone.

Access will be maintained to property owners and businesses in the work zone.

The official detour: Westbound State 114 motorists will take 57/32 north to County B and then west to 114 in the Village of Sherwood. Reverse it for eastbound traffic.