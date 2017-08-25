State warns about eating certain mushrooms

Posted at 4:15 p.m. on August 25, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – State of Wisconsin food safety officials on Friday, August 25, advised consumers not to eat some Brown Chicken Brown Cow Gourmet brand marinated mushrooms.

There have been no illnesses associated with these products, but they were processed without documenting food safety controls, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Division of Food Safety.

The two types of marinated mushrooms included in the advisory are Tasty Toadstools and Fiery Fungus. They are packaged in 8, 16, 32, 64 and 128 ounce glass jars and in vacuum-sealed pouches, with dates from May 1 of this year to the present. They were sold wholesale to two distributors. Officials have so far been unable to learn what retail stores sold them.

Arty’s, a Clintonville manufacturer, produces foods under the Brown Chicken Brown Cow brand. The processing problem was discovered during a routine inspection by DATCP. The company has so far declined to issue a recall.