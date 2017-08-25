Virtual School Families group ‘calls out’ Manitowoc schools

Posted at 1:45 p.m. on August 25, 2017

By The Brillion News

FREDONIA – The Wisconsin Coalition of Virtual Education Families issued a statement [on August 25] accusing the Manitowoc Public School District of blocking families from enrolling their children in online public charter schools.

The group said it will respond by seeking repeal of a law that allows school districts to veto transfers of students to online educational opportunities.

“This is an outrageous abuse of power that shows a callous and malicious distrust of parents,” said Peter Berg, the group’s president. “The administrators in Manitowoc should be ashamed of themselves for arrogantly thinking that they, not parents, know what is in the best interest of these kids.”

He said the Manitowoc schools are motivated because they want to prevent the loss of the state aid that accompanies each child sitting in one of their classrooms.

Berg called on State Superintendent Tony Evers to overturn the Manitowoc school district’s veto. The Department of Public Instruction has the power to do that.

Berg said his group will be meeting with legislators in Madison in September to end the power of school districts to block parents from transferring their children to online public schools.