Thursday Packer game could be trouble on roads

Posted at 2:20 p.m. on August 28, 2017

The Brillion News

TITLETOWN – The state Department of Transportation is warning motorists heading to Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 31, for the Green Bay Packers/Los Angeles Rams preseason football game that Thursday night’s game will have a significant impact on traffic operations.

The 6 p.m. kickoff will put game day traffic and commuter traffic on highways near Lambeau Field at roughly the same times, which could result in slow travel and backups on the local system.

Anyone on the road late Thursday afternoon should pre-plan the trip to allow for plenty of travel time, consider using alternate routes, leaving early, and following the traveler information on the freeway message boards.

Commuter traffic not heading to the game is encouraged to find alternate routes off of the main interstate and highway system, if possible. Driver should stay alert because slow downs and back-ups can occur suddenly.

The DOT will open as many lanes as possible on construction projects in northeast Wisconsin to move the increased traffic as effectively as possible, but some work zones will still have traffic control devices, soft shoulders, narrow lanes and barrier walls present.

While most lanes will open for Packer traffic, slowdowns are still possible in project work zones on I-41, State 441, and I-43.

Close to the stadium, all lanes of travel in construction zones will be open in Brown County, although I-41, State 172 and I-43 could experience backups as fans head to and from Lambeau Field.

I-41 interchanges at Oneida Street, Lombardi Avenue, 172 and I-43 are also potential areas where delays may occur due to higher volumes of traffic.

Here is a list of the major highways in northeast Wisconsin most Packer fans will be traveling as they head for Lambeau Field, and the road conditions they should anticipate.

I-41 Resurfacing Project: I-41 from Kaukauna to De Pere is under construction, but both lanes are open to traffic before and after the game. However, the lanes are configured to split traffic (three on one side, one on the other) for bridge work near Wrightstown. This area experienced backups during the previous Packer game. Motorists are reminded they can use both lanes of northbound and southbound I-41.

State 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Barrier walls, narrow lanes, short merge distances and orange barrels will be present at various locations due to the 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

If you are involved in a crash, t he State Patrol advises you to immediately call 911.