Brown County infrastructure plan ready for implementation

Posted at 3 p.m. on August 30, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Brown County Board of Supervisors has adopted the resolution executing the room tax cooperation and pledge and security agreements.

That was the final hurdle for projects for the County’s Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Cut Plan.

Corporation Counsel David Hemery has sent documents to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue informing them of plans to enact a temporary 72 month half-percent sales tax beginning January 1, 2018.

“Our plan to address our long-term infrastructure needs is a go,” said County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This major investment in Brown County’s infrastructure can move forward in a fiscally-responsible manner and make Brown County competitive in attracting businesses, families and tourists to our community.”

The following capital projects identified:

Infrastructure, Road and Facilities

Library

Jail and Mental Health

Expo Hall Project

Medical Examiner and Public Safety

Museum

Park and Fairgrounds

STEM Innovation Center

These projects now go through the traditional budget process with Brown County, where a plan is developed before it is placed within a departmental budget and adopted by the County Board of Supervisors.

###