Calumet County Fair opens Friday

Posted at 3:20 p.m. on August 30, 2017

The Brillion News

CHILTON – The Calumet County Fair opens its four-day Labor Day weekend run on Friday, Sept. 1.

This year’s attractions include:

Friday, Sept. 1: Bingo (Pavilion), noon to 4 p.m.; STILL CRUISIN (Pavilion), 4 to 7 p.m.; Fish Fry, 4 to 9 p.m.; 4-H Foods Auction (Family Entertainment Tent), 5 p.m.; Barrel Horse Racing (Horse Arena), 7 p.m.; ADAM’S WAY (Pavilion), 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2: Mad Dog & Merrill Grill Off, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; NEW Birthing Barn Adventure, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; DJ Neubs & The Young Performers Showcase (Pavilion), noon to 3:30 p.m.; KB Magic Show (Family Entertainment Tent)m noon and 4 p.m.; Kiddie Tractor Pull (Family Entertainment Tent), 1 p.m.; N.E.W. Zoo Mobile Display, 2 to 4 p.m.; Kips’ Fun Show (Family Entertainment Tent), 33 and 5 p.m.; SPITFIRE RODEO (Pavilion), 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Tractor/Semi Truck Pull (Grandstand), 7 p.m.; NASHVILLE PIPELINE (Pavilion), 8 to 11:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Voices of Peace (Family Entertainment Tent), 9 a.m.; Church Service (Family Entertainment Tent), 10 a.m.; NEW Birthing Barn Adventure, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; THE COUGARS (Pavilion), 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kips’ Fun Show (Family Entertainment Tent), noon and 3 p.m.; Market Animal Sale (Harder-Goeldi Building), noon; Horse Pull (Horse Arena), 1:30 p.m.; KB Magic Show (Family Entertainment Tent), 2 and 5 p.m.; Catch-A-Pig (Grandstand), 2 p.m.; RPM (Pavilion), 4 to 7:30 p.m.; All Star Monster Truck Show (Grandstand), 7 p.m.; Futurity (Harder-Goeldi Building), 7:30 p.m.; JOHNNY WAD (Pavillion) 8 to 11:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4: Veteran / Military Family Appreciation Day (free fair admission with current military ID); Calumet County Horse Promoters Speed Show (Horse Arena), 9:30 a.m.; Car Show (In The Park), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Military Salute (Pavilion), 10 a.m.; NEW Birthing Barn Adventure, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; JERRY SCHNEIDER & GOODTIME DUTCHMEN (Pavilion), 11 to 5 p.m.; KB Magic Show (Family Entertainment Tent), 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; STILL CRUISIN (In The Park), noon to 3 p.m.; Ag Olympics (Harder-Goeldi Building), noon; All Star Monster Truck Show (Grandstand), 2 p.m.

Note that all band performances are in CAPS in the listing above. For complete fair information, prices and schedules, see http://www.calumetcountyfair.com/index.html