Think tank: school choice problematic for special needs kids

Posted at 5:45 p.m. on August 30, 2017

The Brillion News

MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a conservative think tank, released a report on August 30 that says the state is struggling to give children with special needs the ability to choose their own schools.

The state has a special needs voucher program, called the Special Needs Scholarship Program (SNSP) but WILL’s report says that its restrictions and regulations make it unusable for too many parents with special needs children.

WILL said the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee (JFC) has not voted on any SNSP fixes.