Farmers, ranchers in Texas flood zone need help

Posted at 17:25 on August 31, 2017

MADISON – The best way to help farmers and ranchers whose livestock operations were impacted by Hurricane Harvey is to donate to the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund.

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has set up a Harvey Hotline at the Animal Response Operation Coordination Center (AROCC). Anyone looking to volunteer, donate or offer shelter for animals, should call the Harvey Hotline at

512-719-0799

Donations of hay and feed are also being accepted and coordinated through the Texas Hay Hotline. To donate hay, call or email their staff at 512-463-9360 or HayHotline@TexasAgriculture.gov. They will determine the areas of greatest need and work with you to complete the donation process.

Many Texans in agriculture are in need of a helping hand. Texas farmers, ranchers, producers and agribusiness owners are rebuilding and working towards picking up the pieces after the natural disasters resulting from Hurricane Harvey. As natural disasters continue to impact Texas farmers and ranchers, the need for donations continues.

The STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund) was created solely with monetary donations from private individuals and companies. STAR Fund money may be used to assist farmers and ranchers in rebuilding fences, restoring operations and paying for other agricultural disaster relief.