Reedsville School District sending supplies to Houston

August 31, 2017

The Brillion News

REEDSVILLE – The Reedsville School District is asking for help in filling backpacks to send to Houston families in need due to Hurricane Harvey.

School supplies and cleaning supplies can be dropped off at the Reedsville schools from now until next Friday, September 8.

“Thank you for all your help as we spread Panther Pride far and wide!” the school’s Facebook post reads.

Visit the Reedsville Public School‘s Facebook page for additional information.