Schmidt Family Peru: At home in the jungle

August 31, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

VALDERS – After two years as a Catholic missionary family, building Christian community in the Peruvian jungle, Taylor and Katie Schmidt are ready to go back.

They have been home this summer for a couple of reasons: Taylor was sick and Katie was pregnant with the couple’s seventh child.

Now baby Maria is born and thriving, Taylor is healthy again, and Katie is nursing an ankle injury suffered when she stepped into a hidden gopher hole here in Wisconsin.

It’s beginning to look like the jungles of Wisconsin are more dangerous than those in Peru.

The Schmidts were long-time members of Holy Family Parish of Brillion-Reedsville-Maple Grove. Taylor grew up as a member of St. Patrick’s in Askeaton, now one of the three churches of St. Clare Parish.

“This summer, we welcomed our seventh child … It’s also been a time of healing physically,” Katie said. “Taylor had e. coli when we came back, so he was ‘out’ for three months. He was very sick.”

Taylor underwent a regimen of medication and is back in prime health now.

Being home hasn’t been just idle time.

“We’ve helped out with Spanish ministries and we’ve given talks to different parishes and different groups about our time in Peru,” Katie said. “It’s also been a time for reconnection with old friends.”

The Schmidts are full-time missionaries through Family Mission Company, based in Abbeville, Louisiana. They’ve gotten a lot of local support – from people sending money and from others making the trip to Peru to work in the field with Taylor and Katie.

One of the tough things about being back in the U.S. was speaking English again after two years speaking Spanish almost exclusively.

Katie said she finds herself thinking in Spanish and having to think before she expresses a thought in English.

“For our two-year old twins, they were two months old when we went there, so they only spoke Spanish when they came back,” Katie said. “They understood English, but they could only respond in Spanish … Now they’re getting better and can say some things in English.”

Katie still gets a kick out the twins when they realize they can say a word – such as “milk” – in two languages.

“We committed to two years [in Peru], which we have completed,” Katie said. “Now we could leave if we wanted to … but we have been very blessed with Family Missions Company and so we have committed to staying long-term with Family Missions Company and working with them, in Peru.”

In 2020, they will have to renew their visas if they wish to continue in Peru.

“We will pray to see where the Lord wants us,” she said. “He may be calling us somewhere else, or He might be asking us to stay, like he has … I honestly don’t see our family doing anything other than missionary life.”

Katie and Taylor are the leaders of all of the Family Missions Company missionaries in Peru. That includes another missionary family, a group of single men, and a group of single women.

“We are in charge of helping them live the missionary call, the missionary life, giving them direction and helping them in their discernment process,” Katie said.

More Family Missions Company missioners are expected to join the Schmidts in Peru after the first of the year.

“The need is very spiritual. For lack of a better term, they had no faith. The area where we serve was a stronghold for the drug cartel,” she said. “Where we live was referred to as the cocaine valley.”

In the 1990s, U.S. and Peruvian forces waged war against the drug cartels.

