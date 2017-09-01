OBITUARY: Alice Goldschmidt

Alice Goldschmidt, age 93 of Brillion, passed away at her home to be with her Lord in heaven on Friday September 1, 2017.

She was born February 17, 1924 to the late William and Caroline (Wolf) Mack. On June 6, 1945, Alice married Eldore Goldschmidt and together they shared 64 wonderful years together before his passing in 2010. She worked at the Calumet County Bank in Brillion and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion, where in her earlier years she sang in the choir and was active in the School Club. Her life revolved around her family and was devoted to her Lutheran faith. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 16. Alice enjoyed knitting dish clothes, crosswords, keeping a daily diary, her time at the cottage by Berry lake and attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s birthday parties.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Judy Nies, Betty (Joel) Ott and Jill Ott, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Lisa (Aaron) White and their family Adelyn and Ava, Eric (Mandi) Nies and their family, Zayla and Mylei, Heather (Jesse) Dvorachek and their family Sage, Bella and Wyatt, Nathan (Kristie) Ott and their family Emily and Evan, Christopher (Lisa) Ott and their family Owen and Natalie, Aaron (Brittany) Ott and their family Kennadie and Audrina, Andrew (Melissa) Ott and their family Camilla, Kendall and William, Tammy Ott, Tony Ott and special friend Amanda Sommers and other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eldore, 2 son-in-laws, Larry Ott and Larry Nies, her in-laws, William and Elsie Goldschmidt, 2 sisters, Selvera Loewe and Viona Mack, a brother Wallace Mack, her in-laws, Norman Goldschmidt, Lloyd Loewe and Mary Goldschmidt.

Funeral service will be held on Friday September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brillion. The Rev. Ross Henzi will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for all their loving care.