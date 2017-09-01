Larry Weyers named President at Ariens Company

Posted at 12:05 on September 1, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Ariens Company has named Larry Weyers as Group President–Ariens Power Equipment, effective September 5.

Weyers will lead all aspects of product development, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and marketing for the business unit. Ariens Company equipment brands include Ariens Sno-Thro® and Sno-Tek® snow throwers; Ariens® lawn and garden equipment; Gravely® commercial equipment; and Countax® and Westwood® garden tractors.

Weyers brings more than 25 years of experience in the durable goods industry. He joins Ariens Company from an 18-year tenure at The Manitowoc Company, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President–Tower Crane Division.

Earlier in his career Weyers held engineering positions with Kubota Tractor Corporation and sales and marketing roles with Woods Equipment.

“Larry’s extensive management background will allow him to draw on core skills in manufacturing, as well as experience in sales and marketing, and acquisitions, to meet our current level of demand for recent product launches while continuing to bring new products to market,” said Dan Ariens, Chairman and CEO of Ariens Company. “I’m confident Larry will support and promote our company Core Values as he works with the equipment management team to grow the business.”

In addition to his professional experience, Weyers grew up working and re-building engines in his family’s equipment dealership, Weyers Equipment, located in Kaukauna.

Weyers is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and also holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.