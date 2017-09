OBITUARY: Dennis T Beshada

Dennis T Beshada, Jan. 30, 1942 to Sep. 2, 2017, son of Theodore & Mildred Beshada, passed in Appleton, WI.

Survived by wife, Thelma, whom he married on Mar. 31, 1962, in South River, NJ, & his five children: Duanne, Terri, Dallas, Tammy, and Dennise.

For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.hovcremation.com<http://www.hovcremation.com>.