Plea agreement to end Robley case

Posted at 13:35 on September 2, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The prosecution and defense in the case of 18-year old Devon Robley, the Wayside man charged with two counts of homicide by drug impairment while operating a motor vehicle, have reached a plea bargain.

Appearing before Brown County Circuit Court Judge Marc Hammer last Friday, the attorneys asked to suspend consideration of motions filed by defense attorney Dennis Melowski – motions that challenged lab test results that the district attorney claimed showed that Robley was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the July 2016 crash.

Melowski withdrew his motions and the case was set for an October 9 plea hearing. A sentencing date was not set.

A story detailing why Melowski feels the charges against Robley were not based on credible forensic science will appear in the September 7 print edition of The Brillion News.