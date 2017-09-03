OBITUARY: Carlos R. “Bud” Prochnow

Carlos R. “Bud” Prochnow, age 88, of Allouez Sunrise Village, formerly of Reedsville, died on Sunday September 3, 2017.

He was born on May 17, 1929 in Reedsville, son of the late Elmer and Gertrude (Mahnke) Prochnow. On August 14, 1954 he married Ruth Marcussen in Denmark WI. He was a graduate of Reedsville High School where he played on the 1946 State Championship basketball team. Bud served in the U.S. Army for 2 years, serving at Camp McCoy and in Germany. He owned and operated the Sentry Stores in Brillion and Reedsville with his father, brother Harland and son Ross, until his retirement. Bud was very active in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville and served as treasurer and charity treasurer and was a past member of the Brillion Lions Club and Brillion American legion Post #126.

Survivors include his wife Ruth, his children, Joan (James) Rotzenberg of Allouez, Ross (Bernadette) Prochnow of Darboy, Lynn (Merlin) Horswill of Brillion, Mark (Debbie) Prochnow of Manitowoc, James (Miriam) Prochnow of Union WI, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister, Marlene (Gerald) Liebergen of Fort Atkinson, a brother Terry (Karen) Prochnow of Reedsville, a sister-in-law Helen Kudick of Denmark and other relatives and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Harland (Gerry) Prochnow, 2 sisters, Pearl Plate and Gloria (Al) Vigil, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tony and Ida Marcussen and a brother-in-law Henry Kudick.

Funeral service for Bud will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery Reedsville. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Allouez Sunrise Village for all the compassion and care given to Bud and his family.