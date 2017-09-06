State Patrol inspectors looking for bad brakes
Posted at 15:50 on September 6, 2017
The Brillion News
Inspectors with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be a part of the “Brake Safety Day” on Thursday, September 7, in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It is organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Association, which spans the three countries.
Motor carrier officers in state and provinces will intensify inspections of brake systems on large trucks, buses and other commercial motor vehicles. Law enforcement officials will also educate drivers, mechanics and commercial motor vehicle companies about the importance of routinely checking and properly maintaining brakes.
“Defective or improperly adjusted brakes are among the most common equipment violations we see when inspecting commercial motor vehicles,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Brian Ausloos. “While this is a one-day event to focus attention on the importance of well-maintained brakes on large trucks, the State Patrol works throughout the year to inspect vehicles, educate drivers and take enforcement action as needed to help ensure the safety of all travelers.”
The Wisconsin State Patrol operates 13 Safety and Weight Enforcement Facilities throughout the state along with several “pull-off” sites to inspect commercial motor vehicles. When significant problems are discovered, commercial vehicles and drivers can be placed out of service until the violations are addressed.
“Properly-operating brake systems are vital on all vehicles, but especially for large trucks which require about twice the stopping distance compared to most cars,” Captain Ausloos said.
On May 3, 2017, an unannounced Brake Safety Day was conducted by the CVSA. The results:
- A total of 43 jurisdictions participated – 33 U.S. states and 10 Canadian provinces/territories.
- The United States conducted 8,140 commercial motor vehicle inspections; Canada conducted 1,384.
- In all, 9,524 inspections were conducted as part of Brake Safety Day.
- 79 percent of the vehicles inspected did not have any critical item vehicle violations.
- 21 percent (1,989) of all inspections conducted resulted in a vehicle being placed out of service for vehicle violations of any kind.
- 12 percent (1,146) of all inspections conducted resulted in a vehicle being placed out of service for brake-related violations.