State Patrol inspectors looking for bad brakes

Posted at 15:50 on September 6, 2017

The Brillion News

Inspectors with the Wisconsin State Patrol will be a part of the “Brake Safety Day” on Thursday, September 7, in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It is organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Association, which spans the three countries.

Motor carrier officers in state and provinces will intensify inspections of brake systems on large trucks, buses and other commercial motor vehicles. Law enforcement officials will also educate drivers, mechanics and commercial motor vehicle companies about the importance of routinely checking and properly maintaining brakes.

“Defective or improperly adjusted brakes are among the most common equipment violations we see when inspecting commercial motor vehicles,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Brian Ausloos. “While this is a one-day event to focus attention on the importance of well-maintained brakes on large trucks, the State Patrol works throughout the year to inspect vehicles, educate drivers and take enforcement action as needed to help ensure the safety of all travelers.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol operates 13 Safety and Weight Enforcement Facilities throughout the state along with several “pull-off” sites to inspect commercial motor vehicles. When significant problems are discovered, commercial vehicles and drivers can be placed out of service until the violations are addressed.

“Properly-operating brake systems are vital on all vehicles, but especially for large trucks which require about twice the stopping distance compared to most cars,” Captain Ausloos said.

On May 3, 2017, an unannounced Brake Safety Day was conducted by the CVSA. The results: