Wrightstown Museum rededication coming Friday

Posted at 13:45 on September 6, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Wrightstown Historical Society is hosting an open house on Friday, September 8, beginning at 2 p.m., to celebrate the renewal of the historic Mueller-Wright House, which is the society’s museum.

Visitors are invited to view the completed re-building project and sidewalk, which includes engraved bricks. The sidewalk brick project raised many of the donations that funded the structural renovation of the house that was the home of Hoel Wright, a surveyor who founded the villages of Wrightstown and Omro in the 1800s.

The society’s Preserve Our Heritage project was funded by substantial contributions from Wrightstown area community members and businesses. Donors received personalized bricks in the sidewalk in front of the museum, and those who gave more than $1,000 are also honored with a plaque on the monument stone within the museum grounds.

The monument stone will be unveiled at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The Mueller-Wright House is owned by the Village of Wrightstown, but is maintained and operated as a museum by the non-profit historical society.