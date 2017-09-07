Brown County to talk wind turbine health effects

Posted at 15:10 on September 7, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Brown Conty Human Services Committee and the county Board of Health will hold a joint meeting on wind turbines and their effects on health.

The presentation will take place at Bay Port High School’s Performing Arts Center, 2710 Lineville Road, in Suamico at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

It is open to the public.

Presenters include:

Robert W. Rand, investigator with Rand Acoustics, who has been investigating wind turbine noise for the past eight years and is considered an expert in the field.

Mark Werner, Ph.D., chief of Environmental Epidemiology and Surveillance at the Wisconsin Division of Public Health’s Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health.

Robert J. McCunney, M.D., board certified in occupational and environmental medicine. He evaluates and treats occupational and environmental illnesses at Brighton and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Herb Coussons, M.D., of Greenleaf, a surgeon at Bellin Hospital and an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He has evaluated and cared for six people who say they have been adversely affected by the turbines at the Shirley Wind Project in Glenmore in southern Brown County. He has found connections between wind terubines and adverse human health effects.

There will be a period for questions by committee and board members following the four presentations.