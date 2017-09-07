Two men sought for strip club beating, robbery

Posted at 12:45 on September 7, 2017

The Brillion News

HARRISON – Two black males are the suspects in the beating and robbery of a man outside Blu Sapphires Cabaret, a night club that features exotic dancers.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

Lt. Mark Wiegert said it happened just after midnight on Tuesday, September 5, when the sheriff’s department got a call reporting a robbery in the parking lot at W7195 Highway 114, in the Village of Harrison.

Wiegert said a 58-year old male had parked his truck at the establishment at that address. When the victim left the club and was heading to his truck, he was attacked by two males.

They pushed him to the ground and struck him several times in the head. The suspects then took cash from the man and fled the scene, heading west of U.S.10 and State 114.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Menasha Police were also involved in the investigation and search for two suspects, who were described as black males, about six feet tall with husky builds.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriffs Department at 920-849-2335 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327.

Information can also be forwarded by Text-a-Tip to 274637 keyword “Calumet.”