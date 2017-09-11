Green Bay port tonnage dropped in August

Posted at 14:25 on September 11, 2017

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – Despite increased shipments of coal and petroleum products, August tonnage for the Port of Green Bay was down compared to last year.

August tonnage was approximately 141,000 metric tons, a marked decrease from August 2015. Year-to-date tonnage is also down 10 percent with about three months remaining in the shipping season.

The most significant contributor to the tonnage decrease was a drop in limestone imports.

“Coal and petroleum products continue to be two of our major imports this season,” said Dean Haen, director for the Port of Green Bay.

Haen said the large numbers of petroleum product shipments are in response to the shut-down petroleum pipeline between Milwaukee and the Green Bay area.

“Until that pipeline is replaced, the Port will remain a major conduit of fuel into Northeast Wisconsin,” Haen said.

The owner of the pipeline has no plans to rebuild it.

Eighty-six ships have come through the Port already this year, which is three fewer than the same time last year.