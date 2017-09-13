Committee endorses one county sales tax proposal

Posted at 11:55 on September 13, 2017

The Brillion News

CHILTON – On a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, the Calumet County Board’s Administrative Services Committee endorsed one of two proposals for enactment of a county half-percent sales tax.

The plan endorsed by the committee would have the county keep all of the revenues. The other option would have called for some of the proceeds from the sales tax to go to towns, villages and cities.

At the meeting, County Board Chairwoman Alice Connors criticized the supervisors who did not show up for the meeting. All were invited to attend.

The recommendation goes to the full county board, which meets next Tuesday, September 19.

More information on the Administrative Services Committee meeting is in a front page story in the September 14 print edition of The Brillion News.